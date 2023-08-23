Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result for the post of Assistant Boring Technician 2019. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 486 Assistant Boring Technician posts.

Steps to download Asst Boring Technician result

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Boring Technician result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Boring Technician result.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the admit card for the Combined Junior Assistant Main exam 2022. The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 27 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon in two districts including Agra and Lucknow.

Direct link to download CJA Main admit card 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1262 vacancies.

