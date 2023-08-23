The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has deferred the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the Prohibition Constable posts. As per the notification, the PET is postponed due to the heavy rain and water logging. The revised schedule will be released on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in in due course of time.

The PET was scheduled to be conducted from August 21 to 24, 2023.

Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards safe. The applicants will be allowed to appear for the PET on the same hall ticket, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 689 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.