Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has deferred the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of ECG Technician in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in till August 28, 2023.

Earlier, the application deadline was August 21, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 95 ECG Technician posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed PUC under old regulations or a pass in Plus 2 course with eligibility for University course of study. Must have passed a one-year certificate course in Electro Cardiogram or Treadmill Technician conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ SCA/ ST/ DAP(PH)/ DW category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for ECG Technician 2023 posts

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Online Registration” window Now click on the application link for the post of ECG Technician 2023 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

