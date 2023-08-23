Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the online application window for the Assistant (Main) Competitive Examination 2022 today, August 23 with a late fee. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 31, 2023, in two shifts—9.30 AM to 11.45 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in a week before the examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies.

Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, exam syllabus, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1500 (Rs 750 fee+Rs 750 late fee), whereas Rs 400 (Rs 200 fee+Rs 200 late fee) is applicable to SC/ST/Female candidates/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Asst Mains 2022 exam

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Go to the Login section and sign in using User ID and password Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.