The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for Grade B (DEPR) Phase II exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Grade B Phase I exam can download their call letters from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The Phase I preliminary exam was conducted on July 16, 2023. The candidates who were shortlisted in the Grade B Phase I exam will be able to appear for the Phase II exam schedule to be conducted on September 2, 2023.

Direct link to RBI Phase I (DEPR) shortlisted candidates.

Here’s the official exam schedule for Paper II DEPR by RBI.

Steps to download RBI Phase II admit card 2023

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, go to “Call Letters” Click on RBI Grade B Phase II admission call letter Login using your registration details RBI Grade B (DEPR) Paper II admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download RBI Grade B Phase II admit card (DEPR).

Selection Process

Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.

