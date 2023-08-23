RBI Grade B Phase II (DEPR) exam 2023 admit card released; here’s download link
Candidates who appeared for the Grade B Phase I exam can download their call letters from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for Grade B (DEPR) Phase II exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Grade B Phase I exam can download their call letters from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.
The Phase I preliminary exam was conducted on July 16, 2023. The candidates who were shortlisted in the Grade B Phase I exam will be able to appear for the Phase II exam schedule to be conducted on September 2, 2023.
Direct link to RBI Phase I (DEPR) shortlisted candidates.
Here’s the official exam schedule for Paper II DEPR by RBI.
Steps to download RBI Phase II admit card 2023
- Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in
- On the homepage, go to “Call Letters”
- Click on RBI Grade B Phase II admission call letter
- Login using your registration details
- RBI Grade B (DEPR) Paper II admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download RBI Grade B Phase II admit card (DEPR).
Selection Process
Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.