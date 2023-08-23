The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official websites ssc.nic.in till September 12, 2023.

The correction window will open on September 13 and 14, 2023. The Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) will be held in October, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 307 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for JHT posts 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the registration link Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.