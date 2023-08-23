The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the result of the Accountant Prelims exam 2022 under the Housing and Urban Development Department. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in. The Preliminary exam was held on July 30, 2023.

A total of 662 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main written examination. The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 6, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Accountant posts under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Steps to download OSSC Accountant 2022 result

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Accountant result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.