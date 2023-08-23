The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has reopened the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector under supplementary Advt No 08/2023 (in continuation to Advt No 12/2022). Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in till August 31, 2023. The last date for payment of fees is August 30 (upto midnight). Earlier, the registration window was open from November 2 to 22, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 vacancies of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) in various zones of the Transport Department of Andhra Pradesh.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 21 years and 36 years, as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: A candidate must possess a Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering or hold a Diploma in Automobile Engineering from a recognised University or Board. A candidate must hold a valid Motor Driving License and have experience in driving motor vehicles for a period of not less than 3 years and possess Heavy Transport vehicles endorsement. More information in the notification.

Here’s the official APPSC AMVI recruitment notification (Advt No 12/2022).

Application Fee

Candidates from General category have to pay an application fee of Rs 250 along with the processing fee or Rs 80, however candidates from certain exempted categories may just pay the processing fee or Rs 80. Reservation details in the notification.

Steps to apply for APPSC AMVI vacancies 2023

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the webnote for recruitment of AMVI 2023 Click on the application link and register Login using your registration details and fill out the form Upload the documents, pay the fee, submit and download the completed form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for APPSC AMVI recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.