The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector in the Subordinate Food and Supplies Service, Grade-III, under Food and Supplies Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2022 today, August 23. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at wbpsc.gov.in till September 20 upto 3.00 PM.

The written examination will be held at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal. The Personality Test will be held in the office of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, in Kolkata.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 480 SI Vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not below 18 years but not more than 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Pass in Madhyamik Examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali/Nepali. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 110, whereas SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

Steps to apply for WBPSC SI recruitment 2023

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, register on the candidate portal Login using the registration details Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download the completed form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination (MCQ type) followed by the Personality Test to be conducted by the Public Service Commission, West Bengal.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.