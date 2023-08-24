Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Dental Surgeon (Advt. No. 02 of 2023-24). As per the notification, the written examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 24 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM (10.00 AM to 2.00 PM for PWD candidates).

The detailed programme will be notified later on the official website opsc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 195 Dental Surgeon posts, of which 65 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Meanwhile, the online application deadline for the post of Junior Assistant has been deferred. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website www.opsc.gov.in till September 8, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 Junior Assistants post.

Steps to apply for OPSC Jr Assistant post 2023



Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process for the relevant post Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JA posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.