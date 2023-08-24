Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result for the post of Fireman 2021. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 480 candidates have been declared qualified for the appointment. The RSMSSB Fireman document verification was conducted from April 4 to 14 from 10.00 AM onwards in Jaipur. The physical and practical exam for the post of Fireman was conducted from December 15 to 28 last year in all districts of Rajasthan.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 600 vacancies.

Steps to download RSMSSB Fireman 2021 result

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on Fireman 2021 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

