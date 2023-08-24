Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit cards for the Civil Judge exam 2023 today, August 24. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The Civil Judge recruitment exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on September 3 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode in three districts of Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur, Durg Bhilai and Raipur (Chhattisgarh). There will be no negative marking in the examination. The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 20, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CGPSC Civil Judge admit card 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on link to view Civil Judge admit card Key in your login credentials and submit Civil Judge 2023 exam hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CGPSC Civil Judge hall ticket 2023.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will consist of a Preliminary examination (screening test), a main examination and document verification/interview.

