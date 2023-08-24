Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Interview/Personality Test round. The exam was held on June 24 and June 25, 2023.

“All these candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available on the Commission’s Website https://upsconline.nic.in and submit the same ONLINE along with the scanned copies of certificates. The DAF will be available on the website in due course. Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same ONLINE to the Commission will also be available on the website,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Geo-Scientist Main result 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

