Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Interview/Personality Test round.

“Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of the interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website (http://www.upsc.gov.in) for updates in this regard,” reads the notification.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies, of which 18 vacancies are for Indian Economic Service and 33 for Indian Statistical Service.

Steps to download IES/ ISS result 2023

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on IES/ISS result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UPSC IES/ ISS result 2023.

Selection Procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.