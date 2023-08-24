The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the Assistant Professor, Computer Science & Engineering Written (Objective) Competitive Examination today, August 24. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the final answer key on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant Professor exam was conducted on May 26 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The admit cards were released on May 19. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 208 vacancies for Assistant Professor in Computer Science & Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Among the total, 71 vacancies are reserved for women. The online applications were invited in September 2022.

The provisional answer key was released on July 11 and objections were invited from candidates till July 20. The final answer key has been prepared taking the objections into consideration. The final answer key will be used for calculating the results of the BPSC Assistant Professor exam.

Steps to download Assistant Professor exam answer key



Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link for Assistant Professor exam The answer key for BPSC Assistant Professor exam Series A,B,C and D will appear on screen Check the answer key Download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to BPSC Assistant Professor final answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.