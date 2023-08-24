The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant in Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department under ADVT. NO. 03/2023 today, August 24. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 27 in centres across Assam.

Candidates can check the exam syllabus and other details about the RA exam in the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download APSC RA exam admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Latest Updates’ tab Now click on the admit card notification for APSC RA exam Key in your registration details and login APSC RA exam hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

