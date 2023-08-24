Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the official schedule for the Jail Warders Exam 2022 today, August 24. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards on the official website ukpsc.net.in from October 3 onwards.

The UKPSC Jail Warders PMT/PET was from April 17 to May 25 at 6 centres. Candidates who have qualified the PET test will be able to appear for the exam.

According to the notification, the Jail Warders exam 2023 which was scheduled to be conducted from December 24, 2023 will now be conducted on October 15 at Dehradun Centre. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards for the exam from October 3.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 238 Jail Warders posts. The selection process includes Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Tests and a written exam

Here’s the official notification by UKPSC.

Steps to download UKPSC Jail Warders admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Once live, click on the notification for Jail Warders exam Now click on the download link for Jail Warders exam admit card Key in your registration details and submit Jail Warders exam hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.