Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will today, August 25, close the online application window for admissions to Class 6 for the session 2024-25. Eligible candidates or parents/guardians can fill up the application form for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2024 (JNVST 2024) on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

Earlier, the application deadline was August 10, 2023.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted in two phases — Phase I on November 4, 2023, at 11.30 AM and Phase II on January 20, 2024, at 11.30 AM.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate has to study Class V in any of the Govt. or Govt. recognized schools located in the same District during 2023-24.Candidates who have passed class V before the session 2023-24 or repeated candidates are not allowed. A candidate seeking admission must not have been born before May 1, 2012 and after July 31, 2014, (Both dates are inclusive). The provisionally selected candidate has to produce a copy of the birth certificate issued by Government authority concerned at the time of admission.

Direct link to JNVST 2023 Prospectus.

Steps to register for JNVST 2024 Class VI

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in Click on JNVST Class VI registration link Fill in the required details, upload the documents, and preview Submit the form and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for JNVST Class VI 2024-25.

The result of JNVST 2024 is expected to be announced by March/April 2024. Candidates can get the result from the application portal. The entire admission process for the session 2024-25 will be closed latest by 31st December 2024, reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.