The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Lab Assistant, Higher Education today, August 25. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 107 vacancies of Lab Assistant, Higher Education Department (Group-C).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 years to 42 years, as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxation is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed Class 12 with Science steam subject from a recognised Board or University. More details in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification by UKPSC.

Steps to apply for UKPSC Lab Assistant posts 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application link for Lab Assistant Higher Education Register on the candidate portal and login Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download the completed form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Lab Assistant posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.