Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Inspector, Head Constable, Sub-Inspector, and others. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website slprbassam.in from September 1 onwards. The last date to fill up the form is September 15, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 332 vacancies, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Inspector (B), 60 for Sub-Inspector (B), 70 for Head Constable (B) and 200 for Constable (B).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 50 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Civil Education (For all posts): HSLC or equivalent.

Service Qualification:

(i) For the posts of Constable and Head Constable: Those who retired in the rank of Sepoy to Havildar in Army or equivalent rank in Navy or Air Force.

(ii) For the posts of Sub-Inspector and Inspector: Those who retired in the rank of Naib Subedar or above in Army or equivalent rank in Navy or Air Force

Application Fee

There is no application fee required.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SI, Constable and other posts

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online Register on the portal to create a profile Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.