The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the All India Council for Technical Education Recruitment Exam Non-Teaching Posts 2023 today, August 25. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

“The result and candidature of candidates is purely provisional and subject to verification of documents and other eligibility criteria. NTA will conduct skill test of short listed candidate for the post of Data Entry Operator Grade III and Lower Division Clerk. Schedule for the same will be announced shortly,” reads the notification.

The exams were conducted on August 1 and 2, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 46 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of Accountant/Office Superintendent cum Accountant, 1 for Junior Hindi Translator, 3 for Assistant, 21 for Data Entry Operator – Grade III, and 11 for Lower Division Clerk.

Steps to download AICTE result 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Click on the AICTE result link Now click on the posts’ result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Accountant/Office Superintendent Cum Accountant result.

Direct link to Assistant result.

Direct link to Data Entry Operator Grade III link.

Direct link to Junior Hindi Translator link.

Direct link to Lower Division Clerk link.

