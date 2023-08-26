United India Insurance Company Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Administrative Officer (Scale I). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website uiic.co.in till September 14, 2023.

The online test is scheduled to be conducted in the 2nd week of October, 2023. The admit card will be released a week before the examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Legal Specialists: 25

Accounts / Finance Specialists: 24

Company Secretaries: 03

Actuaries: 03

Doctor: 20

Engineers (Civil/Automobile/Mechanical/Electrical and Electronics/ECE/Computerscience/Information technology/Information science): 22

Agriculture Specialists: 03

A candidate must be of the minimum age of 21 years and the maximum age of 30 years as on March 31, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000. The SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Permanent Employees of the company will have to pay a fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for AO posts 2023

Visit the official website uiic.co.in On the homepage, click on the Administrative Officer recruitment link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AO posts 2023.