West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Preliminary written test is scheduled to be conducted on September 10, 2023.

The WBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1420 Lady Constable vacancies. The pay scale is Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs 22,700 - Rs. 58,500].

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download Lady Constable admit card 2023

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on Lady Constable 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Lady Constable admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The posts of Lady Constable shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the WBPRB.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.