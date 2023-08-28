Visva Bharati University has released the exam city intimation slip for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Stage II exam. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website vbharatirec.nta.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 2 from 4.30 PM to 6.00 PM.

“Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card. This is an advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card shall be issued later,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 709 vacancies at the university, of which 405 vacancies are for the post of MTS.

Steps to download the exam city intimation slip

Visit the official website vbharatirec.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the exam city intimation slip link for MTS Stage II exam Key in your login details and submit Check and download the intimation letter Take a printout for future reference

