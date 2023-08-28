The National Seeds Corporation Limited India, has commenced the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Junior Officer, Management Trainee and more today, August 28. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website indiaseeds.com till September 25, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 89 vacancies of Junior Officer, Management Trainee and more.

Candidates can check the post-wise educational qualification, vacancy details and other eligibility criteria available in the official notification. The candidates should be below the age of 27 years and 30 years (subject to choice of position) as on September 25, 2023.

Here’s the official NSC recruitment notification 2023.

Steps to apply for National Seeds Corp vacancies 2023

Visit the official website indiaseeds.com On the homepage, click on Latest News Now click on Advertisement No. RECTT/1NSC/2023 Click on the application link and register Login and fill out the form Download the completed form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.