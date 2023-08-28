National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2023 today, August 28. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

The exams were conducted on July 9 in 144 centers across 88 cities. A total of 37,119 candidates were admitted to the exam of which 33,828 appeared.

Steps to download the final answer key 2023

Visit the official website icar.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) – 2023 final answer key link

The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

