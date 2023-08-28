Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering services today, August 28. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and candidate response sheets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC AEE exam was conducted on August 21 and 22 in two sessions. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 AEE vacancies in various departments.

“If any candidate wants to file objections on any questions or key, he/she may be file objections through the link provided. The objections from the candidates will be accepted from 29/08/2023 to 31/08/2023 for three days through online only,” reads the notification.

Candidates will be able to raise objections against the released key till August 31.

Here’s the official APPSC AEE answer key notification.

Steps to download APPSC AEE response sheets

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click ‘Login’ Key in your credentials and submit Now click on View response sheets APPSC AEE candidate response sheets will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download APPSC AEE answer key (General Studies).

Direct link to download APPSC AEE answer key (Civil Engineering - Common).

Direct link to download APPSC AEE answer key (Mechanical Engineering).

Direct link to download APPSC AEE answer key (Civil Engineering).

Selection Process

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of a written examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.