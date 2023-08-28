The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnics today, August 28. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets at the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The Polytechnic Lecturer exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 4 to 8, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted in July. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 247 Lecturer vacancies for various subjects.

“The Candidates who applied for multiple post codes are hereby informed to attend General studies and Concerned subject on prescribed date of the examination( Example: If the candidate applied for Automobile Engineering & Mechanical Engineering , they have to attend General Studies (Paper-I) on both the days),” reads the notification.

Here’s the TSPSC hall ticket notification 2023.

The Commission has also activated a link to attempt the mock test prior to the Polytechnic Lecturer exam. Candidates are advised to attempt the mock test before the exam date to practice the exam pattern in advance.

Here’s TSPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam Mock Test link.

Steps to download TSPSC Lecturer admit card 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the download link for Lecturer, Polytechnic hall ticket Login using your TSPSC id and date of birth TSPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TSPSC admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.