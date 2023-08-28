The Patna High Court has commenced the online registration process for the Personal Assistant Recruitment Exam 2023 today, August 28. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in till September 18 (upto 11.59 PM). The last date for payment of fees is September 20, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 Personal Assistant (Group-B) post in the Level 7 (Rs 44,900 - to Rs 1,42,400) pay matrix.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must not be below the age of 18 years and above the age of 37 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: An applicant must possess (i) Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institution, (ii) Certificate of English Shorthand and English Typing having required minimum speed from a recognised institution, and (iii) Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s Course in Computer Application from a recognised institution.

Here’s the Patna HC PA recruitment notice 2023.

Application Fee

The applicants from Unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1100, whereas Rs 550 is applicable to SC/ST/OH category.

Steps to apply for Personal Assistant posts 2023

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in Go to Recruitments—Personal Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Patna HC PA vacancies 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a Preliminary Test, a Main Shorthand computer typing test and an interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.