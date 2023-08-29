The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit cards for the Civil Services Main exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 15 to 24 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2023 is approximately 1105. The CSE Preliminary examination was conducted on May 28. The results were declared on June 12.

Steps to download Civil Services Main admit card 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Civil Services Main admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

