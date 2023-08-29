Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Chandigarh, has released the document verification schedule and list of candidates selected for document verification for recruitment to various Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts based on their performance in CBT ( 1 and 2), CBAT and CBTST. Eligible candidates can check the merit list and verification schedule on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The document verification process is scheduled to be conducted on September 12 from 9.30 AM onwards. The admit cards for document verification will be uploaded on the Board’s website by September 8.

“Candidates are required to produce all original documents along with two sets of self-attested photo copies of all documents at the time of DV. The details of documents are given in e-call letter for document verification. Where certificates are not in English / Hindi, self-attested translated version (In Hindi / English) should be produced wherever/whenever required. Certificates produced during the DV should be strictly in the prescribed formats. No additional time will be given to the candidates not producing their original certificates on their date of DV and the candidature of such candidates is liable to be forfeited/ cancelled,” reads the notification.

Here’s the RRB DMV Schedule for NTPC Level 5,3,2 posts.

Steps to download RRB NTPC DV schedule

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) : LEVEL-5,3,2 DV SCHEDULE The schedule for document verification will appear on screen Check the list for your application number and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RRB NTPC DV schedule 2023.

According to the official notification, “the Candidates need to attend Medical Test (Examination) after Document Verification duly paying Rs. 24/- towards medical examination fee at venue of DV. The date & place of Medical Examination will be intimated at the time of DV. Candidates are advised that they should be prepared to stay for more than 4 days for DV/Medical examination at their own cost.”

