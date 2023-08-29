The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of the Preliminary recruitment exam for the posts of Officers (Scale-I) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the IBPS’ official website ibps.in.

The pre-exam training was conducted between July 17 and 22. The online preliminary exam for IBPS RRB Officer Scale I was conducted from August 5 to 19. The candidates who have provisionally qualified the Preliminary exam are expected to attempt the Main exam from September 10 onwards.

This year, a total of 8611 vacancies have been notified under IBPS RRB. This includes 5538 Office Assistant, 2485 Officer Scale I, 515 Officer Scale II and 73 Officer Scale III posts. The results of the Officer Scale I exam has been hosted on the Institute’s website.

Here’s the IBPS notification for Officer Scale I Main exam.

Steps to download IBPS Officer Scale-I Prelim result

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the result link for CRP RRBs XII (Officer Scale I) Preliminary exam Key in your login credentials and submit IBPS CRP RRB XII Preliminary exam result will appear on screen Check your result and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IBPS result 2023.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of IBPS RRB Preliminary Examination (objective), Main Examination (objective) and Interview. On completion of the interview process / main examination, depending on the vacancies to be filled in as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs.

