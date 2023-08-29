UKPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 85 Executive Officer and other posts at ukpsc.net.in
Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website psc.uk.gov.in or ukpsc.net.in till September 18.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has commenced the online registrations for the Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website psc.uk.gov.in or ukpsc.net.in till September 18.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total f 85 vacancies, of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Executive Officer and 22 for Tax & Revenue Inspector posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 42 years as on July 1, 2023.
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a University established by law in India. More details in the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 172.30, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to SC/ST category. Rs 22.30 is applicable to PwD. More details in the notice.
Steps to apply for EO and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam 2023
- Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
- Click on the application link against EO and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam 2023
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit
- Download the form and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for EO and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.