Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the revised exam schedule for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CEE) 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 15 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

Earlier, the Preliminary exam was scheduled to be held on October 8, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service: 25

J&K Accounts (G) Service: 25

J&K Police (G) Service: 25

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and Personality Test (Interview).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.