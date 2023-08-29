The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the preliminary answer key and candidate response sheet for the recruitment exam for the posts of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and Ward Officer in various departments under Group-IV Services today, August 29. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their response sheets and the answer key on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 4 exam was conducted on July 1 in two shifts – from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9,309 vacancies. Candidates will be provided the opportunity to raised objections against the released answer key from August 30 to September 4 (upto 5.00 PM).

“The Objections on the Preliminary Keys will be accepted online through the link provided in the TSPSC website from 30/08/2023 to 04/09/2023, 5:00 PM. Candidates are advised to note the dates and submit their objections if any, through the link provided. Objections received beyond 5.00 PM of 04/09/2023 will not be considered at any cost,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification by TSPSC.

Steps to download TSPSC response sheets 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the download link for Group IV response sheets Login using your TSPSC ID and Hall Ticket number TSPSC Group 4 exam candidate response sheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference Check your answer against the released answer key

Direct link to download Group 4 exam response sheet 2023.

Direct link to download Group 4 exam answer keys 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.