Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has invited applications from eligible male and female candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant - 02/2024 batch today, August 29. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online at the portal joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in from September 1. The last date to submit applications is September 15, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 46 Assistant Commandant posts.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Commandant (General Duty) : 25 vacancies

Assistant Commandant (Tech) : 20 vacancies

Assistant Commandant (Law) : 1 vacancy

Candidates are advised to check the pay scale, post wise eligibility, age limit, reservations/relaxations and other information regarding the vacancies in the official notification by the Indian Coast Guard below:

Here’s the official ICG recruitment notification.

Examination Fee

Candidates (SC/ST candidates are exempt) are required to pay a fee of Rs 250 through online mode.

Selection procedure

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all-India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination and the number of vacancies available for the post. The stages include Stage-I Computer Based Examination, Stage-II Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Stage-III: Final Selection Board (FSB), Stage-IV (Medical Examination) and Stage-V (Induction).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.