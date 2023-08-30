The Railway Recruitment Cell Central Railway (RRC CR) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 2409 apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rrccr.com till September 28 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2409 Apprentice posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on August 29, 2023. The upper age is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates.

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts

Visit the official website rrccr.com On the homepage, click on Apprentice posts Click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Apprentice posts.

Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.