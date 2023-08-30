Indian Navy has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Tradesman Mate at the HQ Andaman and Nicobar Command. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of ANC Command karmic.andaman.gov.in/HQANC till September 25.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 362 vacancies out of which 338 posts are for Tradesman Mate and 24 vacancies are for Tradesman Mate for NAD, Dollygunj.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Applicants must be between the age of 18 to 25 years, as on September 25, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: A candidates must have qualified Class 10 from a recognized Board/ Institution and must possess a certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute in the relevant trade.

Here’s the official notification by Indian Navy ANC.

Steps to apply for the Indian Navy vacancies

Visit the official website karmic.andaman.gov.in/HQANC Click on the Recruitment notice and go through it Now click on the Application link Fill out the form, upload necessary documents and submit Download the completed form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Indian Navy Tradesman Mate posts.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on a Written examination and a Document Verification process. The written exam for this recruitment will be conducted in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.