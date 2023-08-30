Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has announced the Main Written exam schedule for Sub Inspector recruitment 2023 today, August 30. Candidates who appeared for the PMT/PET test can check the exam schedule on the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The PMT/PET commenced from August 25 onwards at 4 locations viz. Vishakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur, and Kurnool. The PMT/PET exams are expected to be concluded by September 25. A total of 56130 candidates have registered to appear for the Phase II round.

The Written Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 14 and 15. The admit cards will be hosted on the Board’s website after the declaration of PMT/PET results.

“The Final Written Examination will be conducted on 14-10-2023 and 15-10-2023 for the above posts. Examinations consist of four papers (i.e. 2 Papers Descriptive Type and 2 Papers Objective Type) for which all candidates have to appear on 14-10-2023 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM (Paper-I) & 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM (Paper-II) (Both are descriptive type) and next paper on 15-10-2023 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM (Paper-III) & 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM (Paper-IV) (Both Objective type),” reads the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 315 SCT SI (Civil) (Men and Women) posts, and 96 for Reserved Sub Inspector of Police (APSP) (Men) posts.

The AP Police SI preliminary written test was held on February 19 at 291 test centres across 13 towns/cities in Andhra Pradesh.

