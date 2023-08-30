The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit cards for the recruitment exam for the posts of Officers Scale-II and Scale-III in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) today, August 30. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their call letters on the official website ibps.in.

The Single Recruitment Online exam for Officer Scale II and III recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on September 10, 2023. Furthermore, the Officer Scale I recruitment Main exam will be held simultaneously for candidates who qualified the Preliminary exams.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8611 vacancies including 5538 Office Assistant, 2485 Officer Scale I, 515 Officer Scale II and 73 Officer Scale III posts.

Candidates are advised to read the information brochure below completely before the exam to understand the syllabus, exam pattern and marking system:

Here’s the IBPS Officer Scale II & III information booklet.

Steps to download IBPS Officer recruitment admit cards

Visit the official website ibps.in Now, click on the link to download for CRP RRBs XII Officer Scale II and Scale III admit card Key in your login credentials and submit IBPS RRB recruitment exam call letter will appear on screen Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IBPS admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.