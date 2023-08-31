The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will soon open the application correction window for the post of Sanitary Inspector Examination 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms at psc.uk.gov.in from September 3 to 12.

The registration process concluded on August 28, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Sanitary Inspector vacancies.

Steps to make changes to Sanitary Inspector form



Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application correction link for Sanitary Inspector posts 2023 Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

