Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the result of the UP Judicial Services, Civil Judges (Junior Division) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 302 candidates have been declared qualified for the appointment against 303 notified posts. The interview round was held from August 16 to 28, 2023, for a total of 959 candidates.

Steps to download UP Civil Judge result 2022



