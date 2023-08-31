The Education Department, Chandigarh Administration will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Junior Basic Teachers (JBTs) today, August 31. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website chdeducation.gov.in. The last date to pay the fee is September 4.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 293 JBTs vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate or its equivalent from a recognised University and Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed.) (by whatever name known) of not less than 02 years duration recognised by NCTE. OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education(B.Ed.). More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved and other categories are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to SC category candidates. The candidates from PWD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for JBTs posts

Visit the official website chdeducation.gov.in On the homepage, go to Recruitments tab Click on Junior Basic Teachers application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JBTs posts.

Selection Process

Selection will be made purely on the basis of merit in written test subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions and simply appearing in the written test does not give any right to the candidate for appointment. As such, candidates are advised to ensure that they fulfil eligibility conditions for the post applied.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.