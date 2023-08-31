Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) will close the online application window for Junior Research Fellowships in the areas of Physical, Chemical and Life Sciences today, August 31. Interested candidates can apply on the official website www.barc.gov.in.

A total of 105 Junior Research Fellowships posts will be filled.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500. The application fee is exempted for Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribe and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

Steps to apply for BARC recruitment 2023

Visit BARC recruitment website recruit.barc.gov.in Check the application process under Job Application tab Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.