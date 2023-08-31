Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Data Processing Assistant (DPA) today, August 31. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mphc.gov.in upto 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 vacancies for the post of Data Processing Assistant.

Additionally, tomorrow September 1, will be the last date to submit applications for recruitment to 5 vacancies for the post of Technical Assistant in the MPHC.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Data Processing Assistant: B.Sc Computer Science/ BCA/ B.Sc. IT/ or equivalent degree passed with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade in graduation.

Technical Assistant (Computer) D: Degree of BCA/ B.Sc (Computer Science/Electronics) from Recognized University or Diploma in Computer Science / Electronics from Recognized Polytechnic College or institution.

Direct link to DPA notification 2023.

Direct link to Technical Assistant notification 2023.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 777.02, whereas Rs 577.02 is applicable to Reserved and/ or person with Benchmark disability.

Steps to apply for the DPA, TA posts 2023

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Click on “Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards” Now click on registration link available for DPA and TA posts Once registered, login to the application portal Fill up the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.