Today, August 31, is the last date to register for the UP Diploma in Elementary Education or UP DElEd 2023. Aspirants can register for the exam on the official website updeled.gov.in. The last date to pay the fee is September 2, 2023.

Earlier, the application deadline was August 21, 2023.

The registration fee is Rs 700 for candidates of General and OBC category, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to SC/ST candidates. The applicants from VI/HI/OH category will have to pay the fee of Rs 200.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to register for UP DElEd 2023

Visit the official website updeled.gov.in On the homepage, click on “UP DElEd Admission” Now click on the registration link Pay the application fee, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

Direct link to UP DElEd 2023 registration link.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.