Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the post of JE (Civil) under Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2022 today, August 31. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

The CTS Main recruitment exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on September 3 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

Steps to download CTS Mains 2023 admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CTS Mains 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.