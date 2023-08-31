The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will soon release the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2023. As per the notification, the applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website apssb.nic.in from September 1 (10.00 AM) onwards.

The tentative date of the written examination and skill test is September 17 and October 31, respectively. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 vacancies.

“Any issues/ complaints relating to the admit cards should be reported latest by 4.00 PM of 08/09/2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CHSL admit card 2023

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab Click on the CHSL admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.