Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the provisional answer keys for the Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk, AR & TSP) and Station officers to Tamil Nadu Fire Subordinate service exam today, August 31. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys on the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 750 posts. The written exam was conducted on August 26 and 27, 2023. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the released answer key by posts only till September 7, 2023.

“Preliminary answer keys for written examinations have been published on the website. Any representation regarding questions/answers should be sent to TNUSRB on or before 07.09.2023 by post only,” reads a message on the Board’s website,

Step to download TNUSRB SI exam 2023 answer key

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Joint Recruitment of SIs of Police and Station Officers, Fire & Rescue Services Department – 2023” Click on the link Preliminary Answer Keys for written examinations Select the answer key for the exam attempted TNUSRB SI exam provisional answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s Tamil Tamil Language Eligibility Test answer key 2023.

Here’s Main Written Exam (Open) answer key 2023.

Here’s Main Written Exam (Police) answer key 2023.

Here’s Main Written Exam (Fire & Rescue) answer key 2023.

