The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the dates of Class 10 and Class 12 exams for the October and November session 2023 today, August 31. Students who are expected to appear for the exams can check and download the date sheet from the student portal

According to the official schedule the Practical exams is scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to 28 and the Class 10, 12 theory papers are scheduled from October 3 to November 8.

The notification under the date sheet reads, the candidates can download the Intimation-cum-Hall Ticket available on NIOS website sdmis.nios.ac.in. The result of the examination is likely to be declared 7 weeks after the last date of the examination. There will be no change in the dates of the examination.

Steps to download NIOS Class 10, 12 exam datesheet

Visit the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Notifications’ tab Now click on the link for Date sheet for Theory Exam of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses - Oct/Nov 2023 session (Overseas) The date sheet will appear on screen Download the date sheet and take a printout for future reference

